New data shows small businesses are leading the economic recovery from COVID in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says small businesses are leading the economic recovery from COVID-19 in the state.

SCDEW says this comes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released their Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages for the first quarter of 2022. The report provides information on firms, payroll, and wages at the county level and in industry categories. It comes from information on the State Unemployment Insurance Tax System used by SCDEW.

SCDEW said jobs statewide were up in the first quarter, rising to 2,133,909 jobs compared to the pre-pandemic 2,112,507 of 2020. This information does not include self-employed contract workers, federal employees, or people in exempt industries that do not pay unemployment taxes to the state.

The report shows average weekly wages for workers increased by 13% from $921 to $1042. SCDEW said, “Recovery was propelled in large measure by small businesses; the number of establishments statewide shot up 15 percent over two years, from 142,721 to 164,390.”

Across the state’s 46 counties, 17 have more workers than 2020, and 29 have fewer. The largest increases were in Greenville, 4,886, and Lexington with 3,914. Richland County saw the largest decline in workers, losing 3,487.

“These new figures confirm that the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been uneven but robust,” said Dr. Bryan Grady, Labor Market Information (LMI) Director at the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Grady continued, “While prior recessions required years of recovery to regain the jobs lost, both in South Carolina and nationally, that has not the case this time.”

The data was reported on 20 economic sectors. Half saw an increase in jobs and half saw a decrease compared to 2020. The largest growth sectors were professional, scientific, technical services, transportation, and warehousing.

The areas with the most job decreases were the accommodation and food service industries. DEW said this is in part because they’ve struggled to hire the workers needed to return to pre-pandemic numbers. SCDEW said all job sectors have seen a wage increase compared to 2020.

“Employers are hiring South Carolinians at a rapid pace, but we know that, as a state, we can always do better,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director at the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.