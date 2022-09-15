SkyView
Royal Family creates website to send condolences for The Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, look at the floral tributes for the late Queen...
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, look at the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(Martin Meissner | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The British Royal Family announced Thursday they’d created a website for the world to send condolences.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 has triggered an outpouring of support for the family, eliciting reactions from world leaders and individuals across the globe.

Condolences can be left at the website linked here.

