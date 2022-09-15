Records show director at Alvin S. Glenn out after only two months on job

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center isn’t on the job after only two months.

Records show Tyrell Deemtrick Cato was active with the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center from July 18 until Sept. 9. Cato previously worked at the Kershaw Co. Detention Center until May of this year.

