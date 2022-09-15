SkyView
Records show director at Alvin S. Glenn out after only two months on job

File Photo: Alvin S Glenn
File Photo: Alvin S Glenn(WIS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center isn’t on the job after only two months.

Records show Tyrell Deemtrick Cato was active with the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center from July 18 until Sept. 9. Cato previously worked at the Kershaw Co. Detention Center until May of this year.

WIS has reached out to county officials for more information. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

