Police looking for answers on 1-year anniversary of Allen professor’s death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of a 94-year-old, former Allen University professor and police are asking that anyone with information, come forward.

Robbie Atkinson was found dead in her home on Calhoun Street in September of 2021. Evidence at the scene showed no immediate signs of foul play.

An autopsy later determined evidence of a homicide.

Atkinson taught English at Allen University from 1952 to 1985.

The Columbia Police Department is asking people to call Crimestoppers (1-888-CRIME-SC) if they have any information.

You can see CPD’s list of unsolved murders by clicking here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.