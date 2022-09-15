SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Nick Cannon announces birth of 9th child, more on the way

Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child as he awaits two more.

“The Masked Singer” host announced on Instagram the arrival of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, where he shared a photo of his new baby girl with model Lanisha Cole.

The entertainer welcomed his eighth child in July, son Bre Tiesi.

Cannon also shares twins with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, a son and daughter with model Brittany Bell, and twin sons with Abby De La Rosa.

A son he shared with model Alyssa Scott died from brain cancer at five months old last year.

Both Bell and De La Rosa are currently expecting another child with Cannon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Ward, 46
Woman charged in Lexington flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
A teen is accused of shooting another teen during argument on Dunbar Road.
Teen accused of shooting another teen during argument
Clarendon, Lee County Schools each receive $42 million to replace, update aging facilities
Clarendon, Lee County Schools each receive $42 million to replace, update aging facilities
Shortage of correctional officers at county jail
Released Orangeburg inmate weighs in on correctional officer shortage
Kristen Robinson is accused of stealing equipment from a Forest Drive car wash.
Columbia woman charged with burglary and grand larceny

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas...
FBI arrests former Kansas detective long accused of sexually assaulting women
FILE - President Joe Biden shows a wind turbine size comparison chart during a meeting in the...
Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power
Domingo Garcia, president of League of United Latin American Citizens, said people were "dumped...
Migrants 'dumped like human garbage,' advocate says
Search continues for pilot after plane crash
LIVE: Crews work to remove plane crash wreckage from Lake Hartwell
FILE - President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive...
White House holds summit on ending hate-fueled violence