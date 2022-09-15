New Detention Center Director announced in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new director has been announced for Fairfield County’s Detention Center.

Fairfield County Detention Center Captain Harriet Squirewell has been named to the position. Officials said Squirewell has worked with the center for 17 years. She’s been a captain with the detention center for over four years and assumed command as an acting director on July 17th.

“Fairfield County is looking forward to Ms. Squirewell’s continued leadership and support for our hardworking Detention Center staff,” says Malik Whitaker, Fairfield County Administrator.

FCDC operates on a budget of $2,300,419. It is responsible for:

Detainee Processing

Detainee Commissary

Detainee Labor Force

Detainee Transportation

Facility Security

Custody of pretrial and sentenced detainees

Detainee Medical Care

Food Services

Maintenance of Incarceration Records

