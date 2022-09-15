SkyView
New Detention Center Director announced in Fairfield County

Harriet Squirewell
Harriet Squirewell(Fairfield County)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new director has been announced for Fairfield County’s Detention Center.

Fairfield County Detention Center Captain Harriet Squirewell has been named to the position. Officials said Squirewell has worked with the center for 17 years. She’s been a captain with the detention center for over four years and assumed command as an acting director on July 17th.

Fairfield County is looking forward to Ms. Squirewell’s continued leadership and support for our hardworking Detention Center staff,” says Malik Whitaker, Fairfield County Administrator.

FCDC operates on a budget of $2,300,419. It is responsible for:

  • Detainee Processing
  • Detainee Commissary
  • Detainee Labor Force
  • Detainee Transportation
  • Facility Security
  • Custody of pretrial and sentenced detainees
  • Detainee Medical Care
  • Food Services
  • Maintenance of Incarceration Records

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

