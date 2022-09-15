SkyView
McMaster, SCDC file appeal after judge rules firing squad, electrocutions unconstitutional

FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's electric chair in Columbia. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)(Kinard Lisbon | AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and Director of the SC Dept. of Corrections (SCDC) Bryan Stirling have filed an appeal to the state Supreme Court after a judge ruled firing squads and electrocutions unconstitutional.

On September 6, Judge Jocelyn Newman ruled in a case involving four death row inmates against the State of South Carolina. Judge Newman wrote:

“In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die. In doing so, the General Assembly ignored advances in scientific research and evolving standards of humanity and decency.”

Gov. McMaster, Stirling and SCDC’s appeal can be read below:

If you are having trouble reading the appeal, click here.

Judge Newman’s full order can be read below:

