Lexington County woman accused of stabbing her neighbor

Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60
Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County woman is facing charges after investigators said she stabbed her neighbor.

Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies responded to a home on Doe Trail Court around 11 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 on reports of a man being stabbed. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, “Deputies encountered the victim inside the home with two stab wounds to the back.”

Jeffcoat was arrested outside the home after the victim told investigators she’d stabbed him. Koon said the victim was at Jeffcoat’s home visiting her husband. Koon explained, “Once the victim returned to their home, Jeffcoat walked, stabbed them, and left.”

The man was taken to an area hospital for surgery, he is expected to make a recovery. Jeffcoat is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

