SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Four essential tips for first time real estate investors

Investment loans for real estate require higher down payments than home mortgages
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Real estate has long been considered by most experts a sound investment but getting started in the housing market can be intimidating.

Danetha Doe with Clever Real Estate shared four important tips for anyone looking to enter the market for the first time.

Find a real estate agent you trust in the area you plan to invest: You want someone that understands your dreams and goals while offering insight and guidance, and possibly deals not yet on the market.

Review your credit report: Look for and fix any mistakes before applying for a loan.

Look at the areas surrounding properties of interest: Proximity to schools, bars and restaurants, along with nearby amenities like parks and bike paths tend to add value.

Plan to save 25% for a down payment: Home mortgages have lower down payment requirements than business investments, so you need to be prepared to put more down.

For further information , the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has a free resources on real estate, including a Real Estate Investment and Savings Strategy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Ward, 46
Woman charged in Lexington flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
A teen is accused of shooting another teen during argument on Dunbar Road.
Teen accused of shooting another teen during argument
Clarendon, Lee County Schools each receive $42 million to replace, update aging facilities
Clarendon, Lee County Schools each receive $42 million to replace, update aging facilities
Shortage of correctional officers at county jail
Released Orangeburg inmate weighs in on correctional officer shortage
Kristen Robinson is accused of stealing equipment from a Forest Drive car wash.
Columbia woman charged with burglary and grand larceny

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found in recaptured city
Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested at her home in Westfield, Massachusetts. (Source: Gray News)
Woman charged with bomb threat against children’s hospital
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, look at the floral tributes for the late Queen...
Royal Family creates website to send condolences for The Queen
Search continues for pilot after plane crash
Crews work to remove plane crash wreckage from Lake Hartwell
Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60
Lexington County woman accused of stabbing her neighbor