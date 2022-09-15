FIRST ALERT- Sunshine through the weekend - Turning hotter next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunny skies expected for the rest of the week into the weekend then we see mid 90s by next week!

First Alert Headlines:

Low humidity continues through the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Morning lows will be in the low 60s for tonight and Saturday morning.

Rain chances are 0% through the weekend as High Pressure is in control of our weather.

Next week looks hotter with some mid 90s and a touch of humidity.

In the Tropics, we are watching Tropical Storm Fiona.

First Alert Summary:

High pressure is the name of the game for the next few days and into the weekend. This brings sinking air and clear skies.

Tonight we see lows in the low 60s with clear to mostly clear skies.

Friday is sunny with highs in the upper 80s and the humidity stays low. Saturday looks great as well with lows in the low 60s and highs reaching the mid 80s.

Sunday is a little warmer as the high pressure system moves west a bit. A large ridge builds over the region which means warmer weather is on the way. Highs Sunday are near 88 and then we see low 90s Monday and Mid 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Sunny skies are expected throughout the work week.

Tropical Storm Fiona has formed and will likely strengthen over the next few days. Impacts to Puerto Rico are expected this weekend. We will keep our eyes on it!

Forecast Update:

Tonight: We’ll see low 60s with mostly clear skies.

Friday: Low humidity again. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows are in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Lows are in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunshine and a touch of humidity with highs around 88.

Monday: Warming up to the low 90s with sunny skies.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with mid 90s.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s.

