Columbia woman charged with burglary and grand larceny

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested 23-year-old Kristen Robinson.

Robinson is accused of stealing equipment from a Forest Drive car wash in July.

According to officials, Robinson is charged with burglary and grand larceny.

She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Investigators also say 41-year-old Isaac Evans, who investigators believe was her accomplice was arrested and booked in connection to the case.

