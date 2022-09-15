COLA Fire responds to Meadowfield Elementary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department was at the scene of a small fire this morning at Meadowfield Elementary.

Officials said crews were on the scene at around 11:15 a.m. after a modem caught fire in a classroom. No one was reported hurt.

