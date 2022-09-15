SkyView
Clemson DT Bresee’s 15-year-old sister dies of brain cancer

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee stands with his family at the Ladies Clinic hosted by...
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee stands with his family at the Ladies Clinic hosted by Dabo's All-In-Team.(Clemson Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - The sister of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has died of cancer.

Bresee announced Thursday on social media that his 15-year-old sister, Ella Bresee was battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today. Love you forever and always Ella bear,” posted on Instagram.

Ella and the Bresee family were in Clemson earlier last week and she was honored during the Furman game on Saturday. Players and staffers wore T-shirts with “Ella Strong” on them. But Ella had a setback in her condition and missed the game, returning to the hospital in Washington, D.C., closer to the family’s Maryland home.

Bryan Bresee traveled there after the 35-12 victory. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Bresee could miss his fifth-ranked team’s home game with Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

“There’s a lot more important things than football,” Swinney said Wednesday. “He needs to focus on what he’s doing and (if) he’s ready to be back and ready to play, hey, we’ll be here. But right now, he’s right where he needs to be.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

