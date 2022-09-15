Cayce Police searching for suspect connected to shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On September 5, a woman went into the Cayce Police Department to report that someone shot at her teenage son. Officials say the shooting occurred on Wilkinson Street in Cayce.

The teen, who was not injured during the incident was able to provide officers with a description of the suspect.

The Cayce Police Department is asking anyone with information to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC or the Crimestoppers P3 Tips App.

