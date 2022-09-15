SkyView
Cayce Police searching for suspect connected to shooting incident

Officials say the shooting occurred on Wilkinson Street in Cayce.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On September 5, a woman went into the Cayce Police Department to report that someone shot at her teenage son. Officials say the shooting occurred on Wilkinson Street in Cayce.

The teen, who was not injured during the incident was able to provide officers with a description of the suspect.

The Cayce Police Department is asking anyone with information to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC or the Crimestoppers P3 Tips App.

