SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Two charged with child cruelty after incident at Upstate daycare

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Police Department said two people were recently charged after an incident at Excel Academy last month.

Officers said the suspects, Joy Lynne Lashway and Kimberly Diane McCall, put icepacks in a child’s clothes for no other reason than to cause the child to suffer. Officers confirmed that this incident happened at Excel Academy on Railroad Street around Aug. 24.

Lashway and McCall are both facing two counts of cruelty to children for the incident.

No other information regarding the incident or the suspects was released. We’ve reached out to Excel Academy for more information on the situation. On September 12, 2022, Excel Academy posted the following statement to Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Ward, 46
Woman charged in Lexington flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
Clarendon, Lee County Schools each receive $42 million to replace, update aging facilities
Clarendon, Lee County Schools each receive $42 million to replace, update aging facilities
Shortage of correctional officers at county jail
Released Orangeburg inmate weighs in on correctional officer shortage
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
A teen is accused of shooting another teen during argument on Dunbar Road.
Teen accused of shooting another teen during argument

Latest News

Police looking for answers on 1-year anniversary of Allen professor’s death
Police looking for answers on 1-year anniversary of Allen professor’s death
South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce
New data shows small businesses are leading the economic recovery from COVID in SC
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
McMaster, SCDC file appeal after judge rules firing squad, electrocutions unconstitutional
wis
FIRST ALERT- Sunshine through the weekend - Turning hotter next week
Security changes for athletic events
Security changes for athletic events