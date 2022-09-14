SkyView
‘Time of turbulence:’ Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning

(WCAX)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pacolet released a statement on Wednesday about the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers including the police chief.

According to town officials, they learned on Sep. 1 about the “imminent resignation” of the chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.

The mayor and town counsel said they immediately began assessing the situation and preparing for solutions moving forward. They have requested assistance from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office “during this time of turbulence” and said deputies are prepared to offer help.

“Citizens of the Town of Pacolet should expect and rightfully deserve continuous coverage and access to quality law enforcement service,” town leaders said in a statement. “The Town of Pacolet will take this opportunity and time to seek quality law enforcement professionals. We ask that the citizens of the town of Pacolet understand and trust that we the Town Council and Administration will do our very best to remedy this situation as soon as possible and with a positive end result.”

FOX Carolina is working to learn more about why Pacolet officers resigned. Stay with us for updates on this developing situation.

