Third Thursday Art Night Returns to the Vista , Vote for Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Third Thursdays in the Vista has returned! It’s a night for local artists to showcase their talents to the community.

Several hubs will showcase art within the Vista.

Participating businesses include One Eared Cow Glass, Lewis + Clark, Mike Williams Art, Stormwater Studios and the Koger Center of the Arts.

Koger Center for Arts will be debuting their new plaza stage with an Aretha Franklin tribute band and the opening of the Laura Spong exhibit in the Koger Center Gallery.

Plus, people will be able to vote for Columbia to receive the Levitt Foundation Grant that will help to fund three years of free concerts.

