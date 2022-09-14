Teen accused of shooting another teen during argument

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the 1900 block of Dunbar Road.

According to Investigators an argument took place between two teens and ended in one of the teens shooting the other.

“In the last two days, our Cayce Police Officers have taken two dangerous criminals off of our streets, our neighborhoods and away from our families,” state Cayce Police Chief, Chris Cowan.

One of the teens was arrested on September 13, and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The teen is being held Department of Juvenile Justice. Deputies believe the shooting was gang-related.

