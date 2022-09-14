SkyView
Spearman announces multi-million investments in school infrastructure

Molly Spearman file photo. Source: Spearman
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced millions of dollars in investment into school infrastructure for multiple school districts.

Spearman will be holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. in Clarendon County. WIS will stream it on our digital platforms.

Spearman said $38 million in state funding is being allocated to Clarendon County Schools to replace aging facilities. An additional $3.1 million is being allocated to completing a consolidation of two county districts into one. The funding is part of the $100 million allocated to the South Carolina Department of Education for 2021-2022 and the $140 million for 2022-2023 by the General Appropriations Bill.

Spearman also announced an allocation of $38 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds and state funds to the Lee County School District. This money is also intended to help with critical facilities needs.

The districts receiving funds were found to be in critical need of assistance by the department after an independent study of facilities in the state’s poorest counties. It helped to identify critical needs and inform the decision-making for capital funding.

The review team recommended building one new elementary school in Lee County to replace Dennis Elementary, Lower Lee Elementary, and West Lee Elementary schools. All three buildings are over 50 years old.

The recommendations for Lee County included:

  • A new elementary school to replace the current Walker-Gamble Elementary School;
  • A new elementary school to replace Manning Primary and Manning Elementary School;
  • A new addition to Manning Junior High School to accommodate grade 6
  • Close Summerton Early Childhood Center and move students to Dr. Rose H. Wilder Elementary School.

SCDE has also recently allocated $38 million to Saluda County, and $17 million to Allendale and Dillon County school districts for capital improvements from the $211 million in the American Rescue Plan. Spearman said additional allocations are planned for other districts from state funds.

