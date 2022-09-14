Soda City Live: LRADAC is bringing Revisiting Credence to town

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Revisiting Creedence is coming to town. They’ll be playing at the Icehouse Amphitheater for LRADAC’S Rock 4 Recovery.

The concert supports programs and services of the Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, as well as provides financial assistance to people seeking recovery who are uninsured or face financial challenges that prevent them from getting treatment.

Ashley Cunningham is the communication specialist for Dominion Energy, the presenting sponsor of the Rock 4 Recovery event. And Christian Crosby knows how important the work of LRADAC is. He’s a former patient and he spoke at last year’s Rock 4 Recovery. They joined WIS TV’s Soda City Live to invite viewers to the alcohol-free event.

Led by vocalist Dan McGuinness and guitarist Kurt Griffey, Revisiting Creedence has performed over the past decade with rock royalty, fronting Creedence Clearwater Revival founding members Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford’s touring project, Creedence Clearwater Revisited. Revisiting Creedence will rock the iconic catalog of CCR, one of America’s all-time greatest bands, with such hits as “Green River,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Down on The Corner,” “Born on The Bayou,” “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary,” and “Susie Q”.

Prior to the band taking the stage, popular Columbia DJ Prince Ice will be spinning old-school party hits from the 1970s, 80s and 90s to get the night off to a rocking start.

The LRADAC Foundation’s Rock 4 Recovery fundraising event featuring Revisiting Creedence with the opening act being DJ Prince is next Friday, September 23 at Lexington’s Icehouse Amphitheater. Tickets are $25. Remember, this is an alcohol-free concert.

The event will run from 5:30 – 10 pm at the Icehouse Amphitheater located at 107 W Main St, Lexington, SC 29072. A wide array of local food trucks will also be on-site for snacks, dinners, and desserts, before and during the concert. Tickets for Rock 4 Recovery are $25 and will be available for sale on June 13 at rock4recovery22.eventbrite.com.

For more information about the LRADAC Foundation and Rock for Recovery, visit www.lradac.org/foundation.

For more information on LRADAC’s programs and services, visit www.lradac.org or call 803-726-9300.

