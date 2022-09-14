Search continuing for missing Beaufort Co. woman after deputies find abandoned car

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they have found the vehicle of a Hilton Head woman reported missing last month but say there was no sign of the 59-year-old.

Brenda Carman was reported missing by members of her family on Aug. 22. The family told deputies they had last heard from her on Aug. 9.

Deputies say her vehicle, a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata, was found on Hilton Head Island.

Carmen is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has long sandy brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Weich at 843-255-3313 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

