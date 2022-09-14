SkyView
Search continuing for missing Beaufort Co. woman after deputies find abandoned car

Brenda Carman, 59, of Hilton Head, was reported missing by members of her family on Aug. 22,...
Brenda Carman, 59, of Hilton Head, was reported missing by members of her family on Aug. 22, Beaufort County deputies say.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they have found the vehicle of a Hilton Head woman reported missing last month but say there was no sign of the 59-year-old.

Brenda Carman was reported missing by members of her family on Aug. 22. The family told deputies they had last heard from her on Aug. 9.

Deputies say her vehicle, a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata, was found on Hilton Head Island.

Carmen is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has long sandy brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Weich at 843-255-3313 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

