SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Salvation Army receives donation of trucks from JT’s Automotive Group

The Salvation Army Midlands received a donation of box trucks Wednesday from JT's Automotive...
The Salvation Army Midlands received a donation of box trucks Wednesday from JT's Automotive group.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Salvation Army of the Midlands announced it had received a donation of two new box trucks from JT’s Automotive group. The donation will go to the support of Family Stores and help move donations across the Midlands.

JT Gandolfo said of his company’s truck donation, “Community is everything and it is a privilege to be able to give back.”

Major Mark Craddock, the Area Commander for the Salvation Army of the Midlands shared,

“Before this happened, we would come in the morning and we were praying, cross our fingers that our trucks were gonna start and so we were often found ourselves in a place where we were calling donors and rescheduling and fixing trucks and they were actually spending almost as much time in the repair shops as they were on the road.”

“That problem is now solved and so now we can say with confidence to a donor we can be there at a certain time. Trucks are rolling, food is rolling, materials are rolling and being where they need to be and most importantly family across the midlands are being served more properly.”

Craddock said the trucks will roll all across the Midlands serving families in the area. They also help with various Salvation Army programs such as Back to School and Christmas.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Ward, 46
Woman charged in Lexington flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Alex Murdaugh
Financial firm announces legal action against Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America
The bleachers began to empty Friday after a fight involving multiple people broke out at the...
More teens charged in Spring Valley High School football game fight
CPD investigating an incident near the Intown Suites.
CPD responding to incident near Intown Suites

Latest News

April 8, 2022 - Mary Green
House Ad-Hoc Committee to study SC economic development and utility modernization
Richland Two's logo.
Richland Two updates security procedures after football game fight
wis
FIRST ALERT- Cool mornings continues with low humidity each afternoon
Generic photo of police lights
No reports of damages, injuries after shots heard near Sumter Co. elementary school