Salvation Army receives donation of trucks from JT’s Automotive Group

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Salvation Army of the Midlands announced it had received a donation of two new box trucks from JT’s Automotive group. The donation will go to the support of Family Stores and help move donations across the Midlands.

JT Gandolfo said of his company’s truck donation, “Community is everything and it is a privilege to be able to give back.”

Major Mark Craddock, the Area Commander for the Salvation Army of the Midlands shared,

“Before this happened, we would come in the morning and we were praying, cross our fingers that our trucks were gonna start and so we were often found ourselves in a place where we were calling donors and rescheduling and fixing trucks and they were actually spending almost as much time in the repair shops as they were on the road.”

“That problem is now solved and so now we can say with confidence to a donor we can be there at a certain time. Trucks are rolling, food is rolling, materials are rolling and being where they need to be and most importantly family across the midlands are being served more properly.”

Craddock said the trucks will roll all across the Midlands serving families in the area. They also help with various Salvation Army programs such as Back to School and Christmas.

