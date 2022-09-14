SkyView
Richland Two updates security procedures after football game fight

Richland Two's logo.
Richland Two's logo.(Chris Joseph)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two is updating its security and safety procedures after a fight ended a football game.

On Sept. 9, a fight at the concession stands during the Spring Valley-Ridge View football game halted the game. Multiple teens have been charged in connection to the incident.

District administrators released an update Wednesday to their security procedures at athletic events.

For entry, all Richland Two high school students will need a ticket and show their school student ID to attend without a parent or guardian. Students will be required to enter through an identified student gate.

Students that are visiting that are not part of the Richland Two district will need to have their school ID and a ticket to participate without a parent or guardian.

Anyone else under the age of 18 will need an accompanying parent or guardian. Face coverings that completely cover a person’s face will not be allowed.

Administrators also said that going forward no one will be allowed to congregate or stand on the concourse or near the concession stands during the game.

No one will be admitted to the game after halftime. Entry gates will now close at the end of halftime.

Concession stands will close at the end of the third quarter. During the game, spectators will be required to stay in their seats except when going to the restroom or to the concession stands.

Superintendent Spearman to discuss plans for $42 million funding for Clarendon County