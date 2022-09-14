Richland 2 Board votes to extend superintendent’s contract until 2026

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland School District 2 School Board evaluated its superintendent Tuesday night and gave approval for another year of his tenure.

Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis gave a presentation to board members on his portfolio, highlighting student academic success, financial recognition, and a successful accreditation process among other highlights.

The board went into an executive session to discuss his performance and after more than an hour and a half of internal discussion, re-emerged.

In a 4-3 vote, the board voted Davis “meets expectation” and extended his contract through June 30, 2026.

Board members Cheryl Caution-Parker, James Manning, Amelia McKie, and Teresa Holmes voted in support. Board members Lindsay Agostini, Monica Scott, and Lashonda McFadden voted against it.

Davis had been under contract to be the district’s superintendent until 2025.

The debate over the superintendent’s contract in September 2021 prompted a contentious walk-out of McFadden, Agostini, and Scott.

The board was also scheduled for a self-evaluation Tuesday night.

Georgia School Board Association Consultant Tony Arasi led the discussion, but only Manning and Board Member Amelia McKie interacted with Arasi during the event.

Arasi largely covered issues school boards face in general, namely COVID, finances, and board members’ relationship with their superintendent.

The conversation did not address any specific events or conflicts on the board.

The board has had multiple high-profile clashes between board members, including one incident where there was a recording of a Board Member, Lashonda McFadden cursing at and threatening Board Member Dr. Teresa Holmes.

RELATED STORY: Richland 2 board to evaluate itself and superintendent in Tuesday’s meeting

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.