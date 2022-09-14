SkyView
No reports of damages, injuries after shots heard near Sumter Co. elementary school

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says no damage or injuries were reported this morning after officials reported hearing gunshots near an elementary school.

On Wednesday around 7:30 a.m., the Sumter School District told deputies that two or three shots were heard from behind High Hills Elementary School located along Frierson Road behind Shaw Air Force Base.

Deputies responded to the area near Frierson Road, Sargent Road and Autumn Terrace. Officials said in a release:

The Sheriff’s Office coordinated with the Sumter School District and officials from Shaw AFB to ensure the safety of the students and citizens in the area. Nothing was determined and there were no reports of damage or injuries.

High Hills Elementary School, Shaw Heights Elementary School and Oakland Primary schools continued classes without incident.

