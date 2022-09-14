SkyView
Man sexually abused children at Greenville Co. home daycare, deputies say

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Lance Johnson, 25, sexually assaulted children multiple times between 2013 and 2018. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after sexually abusing multiple children at a home daycare service being run by one of his relatives.

Investigators said 25-year-old Lance Curtis Johnson sexually assaulted the children multiple times over a five-year period between 2013 and 2018.

Deputies said the incidents occurred at a residence on Fleetwood Drive, where the children were being watched while their parents worked.

According to arrest warrants, Johnson forced girls as young as 8 years old to perform sex acts on him.

He is charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to call 864-467-4704.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

