Local dealership donates two new trucks to the Salvation Army of the Midlands

Salvation Army sign
Salvation Army sign(Kheron Alston)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local car dealership is donating two new trucks to The Salvation Army of the Midlands.

JT’s Automotive Group donated two box trucks to The Salvation Army to help with their mission to help people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships.

“Thank you, JT Gandolfo and JT’s Automotive Group, for donating two much-needed NEW box trucks to our Family Stores,” said Major Mark Craddock, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of the Midlands. “The new box trucks will play a vital role in keeping our Family Stores in business and successful.”

“Community is everything to me and I have taken great pride watching our employees prosper and give back to the community in their own way,” said JT Gandolfo, JT’s Automotive Group.

