Lexington-Richland 5 updates weapon policy to arm members of its security team.

IRMO S.C. (WIS) - Three members of Lexington-Richland School District 5′s security team will now be armed with firearms on its campuses.

The Lexington-Richland 5 school board voted unanimously to update its weapon policy Monday night. This comes after the first reading of the policy last month.

Lexington-Richland 5 Board Chair Jan Hammond said she believes this is a “sensible” way to calm parents’ nerves and provide an added layer of protection for students and staff.

“We have to become more vigilant because of what we see happening in our schools,” Hammond said, also citing recent events nationally like the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The policy is effective immediately, district officials say.

This only applies to the three members of the security team who have previously served as Class 1 law enforcement officers.

They are allowed to carry concealed weapons, but cannot make arrests.

This will not replace school resource officer coverage, Lexington-Richland 5 Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross said, but supplement it.

These safety and security officers are not stationed at one school. Each one has been assigned a geographic area and roams schools within those areas. Those areas are Irmo, Dutch Fork, and Chapin.

Each safety officer spoke in support of the policy update at the board meeting Monday.

“We appreciate the opportunity, us being able to be a line of defense, being on campus is very important,” Curtis Cannon, who serves Irmo, said. “We’ve talked about it a number of years and now it’s here so we’re going to embrace the opportunity.”

These members of the security team are active-shooter trained and recently received updated marksmanship training at the recommendation of Chief Mark Keel with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“We’re partnered with our law enforcement partners here, they know that we’re going to be carrying and what we’re going to be wearing and who we are,” Richard Catoe, who serves Chapin, said. “They also know that if we’re in a school and an active shooter begins, we will respond to it immediately.”

Hammond said the significance of this move is that these three men know the district’s students and the layout of the schools well.

Ross said district leadership felt it was important to equip these safety officers with an additional layer of protection because they are often the first to respond to incidents, and to this point have not had the means to defend themselves or others.

“I think we all have a responsibility to look at ways that we can soften society,” Ross said in an August interview. “Until that time where we see more peace and love than hate and anger, we have to take these measures.”

The district said that Ross was unavailable for an interview Tuesday.

However, Lexington-Richland 5 did provide a statement, which reads in part: “These three employees have previously served their communities as Class 1 law enforcement officers, so they possess the necessary training, experience, and discretion to use weapons. School District Five’s number one priority remains creating and maintaining safe learning environments for all students and staff.”

As of Tuesday, four elementary schools are still without a uniformed deputy on campus due to staffing shortages within the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Security Solutions of America, a private security firm, is providing armed guards at those schools until an SRO can be present.

