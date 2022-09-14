House Ad-Hoc Committee to study SC economic development and utility modernization

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith announced the formation of a new House Ad-Hoc Committee Wednesday. The State Economic Development and Utility Modernization Committee will consider modernization, workforce development, and infrastructure intended to designed to attract industry.

Smith said, “With extraordinary economic growth in recent years, including unprecedented revenue, it is time for South Carolina to harness her diverse, dynamic position and maximize her full economic potential.”

The Committee’s membership includes:

Chairman Jay West (District 7)

Representative Nathan Ballentine (District 71)

Representative Sylleste Davis (District 100)

Representative Lee Hewitt (District 108)

Representative Kimberly Johnson (District 64)

Representative Roger Kirby (District 61)

Representative Steven Long (District 37)

Representative Brandon Newton (District 45)

Representative Russell Ott (District 93)

Representative Mark Smith (District 99)

Representative Leon Stavrinakis (District 119)

Representative Deon Tedder (District 109)

