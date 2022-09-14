SkyView
Gamecocks brace for #1 ranked Georgia

South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) celebrates after scoring on a 2-point conversion...
South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) celebrates after scoring on a 2-point conversion against Georgia State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are bracing for Saturday’s game against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The game is scheduled for Sept. 17 at the Williams-Brice Stadium. The kickoff is set for noon.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are returning home for a three-game homestand. The first game in the series is against the defending champions.

The Gamecocks come into Saturday’s contest with a 1-1 record for the season after defeating Georgia State 34-14 in the season opener before falling to Arkansas 44-30 in the SEC opener for both teams.

Georgia defeated the nationally ranked Oregon 49-3 before overwhelming Samford 33-0.

Gamecocks Head Football Coach Shane Beamer will again face a former colleague for the third straight week. Beamer was on Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia in 2016 and 2017.

The team comes into Saturday down players after season-ending injuries suffered during the game against Arkansas.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

