FIRST ALERT- Sunny skies this week, getting hot next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got plenty of sunshine this week with low humidity, then temps are getting up to the mid 90s next week!

First Alert Headlines:

Low humidity with highs in the mid 80s for the rest of this week.

Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s each morning.

Rain chances are 0% through the weekend as High Pressure is in control of our weather.

Next week looks hot with some mid 90s possible.

In the Tropics, we are watching tropical depression 7 and it’s expected to become a tropical storm soon.

First Alert Summary:

We’ve got some more cool mornings and some warm days ahead. Lows are going to be in the low 60s to upper 50s and highs in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week.

High pressure has control of our weather in the near future. This brings us sinking air and will continue to give us sunny skies. Highs are in the mid 80s Thursday, and upper 80s by Friday and Saturday.

Monday we have highs in the low 90s with sunny skies as a ridge of high pressure holds on to the region. Next week we have highs reaching the low to mid 90s! Humidity does not look too bad, but it will be a little more muggy.

Tropical Depression 7 has formed and will likely become a tropical storm. Fiona will be our next named storm. We will keep our eyes on it!

Forecast Update:

Tonight: We’ll see upper 50s to low 60s with just a few passing clouds.

Thursday: Low humidity again. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Lows are in the low upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Low humidity again. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows are in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Lows are in the low 60s.

Sunday: Sunshine and a touch of humidity with highs around 88.

Monday: Warming up to the low 90s with sunny skies.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with mid 90s.

