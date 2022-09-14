SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Expert from JPMA shares car seat safety tips for Baby Safety Month

By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -September is Baby Safety Month. The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) Director of Child Passenger Safety, Joe Colella visited Columbia to provide tips for parents and caregivers Tuesday.

Colella advised parents to pay close attention to recommendations for young children. The organization’s tips for car seat safety include:

  • Children should ride rear-facing until they reach the maximum weight or height allowed
  • Once children outgrow rear-facing car seats, they should ride in car seats with a harness until they reach the maximum allowed for harness use
  • Once children are old enough to be out of the harness, they should use booster seats until a belt properly fits.
  • The safest place for children under 13 to ride is in the rear of the car.

A full listing of safety tips can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Kathryn Ward, 46
Woman charged in Lexington flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
Alex Murdaugh
Financial firm announces legal action against Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America
The bleachers began to empty Friday after a fight involving multiple people broke out at the...
More teens charged in Spring Valley High School football game fight
CPD investigating an incident near the Intown Suites.
CPD responding to incident near Intown Suites

Latest News

September is Baby Safety Month
Range FORE hope adaptive golf carts
Range Fore Hope hosts 5th annual ‘King Fore A Day’ charity tournament
DSS to host Kinship Care Community Resource Fair
DSS to host Kinship Care Community Resource Fair
wis
FIRST ALERT- Cool mornings continues with low humidity each afternoon