Expert from JPMA shares car seat safety tips for Baby Safety Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -September is Baby Safety Month. The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) Director of Child Passenger Safety, Joe Colella visited Columbia to provide tips for parents and caregivers Tuesday.

Colella advised parents to pay close attention to recommendations for young children. The organization’s tips for car seat safety include:

Children should ride rear-facing until they reach the maximum weight or height allowed

Once children outgrow rear-facing car seats, they should ride in car seats with a harness until they reach the maximum allowed for harness use

Once children are old enough to be out of the harness, they should use booster seats until a belt properly fits.

The safest place for children under 13 to ride is in the rear of the car.

A full listing of safety tips can be found at the link here.

