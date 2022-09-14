SkyView
DSS to host Kinship Care Community Resource Fair(Department of Social Services)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Dept. of Social Services (DSS) is hosting the Kinship Fair Wednesday.

The goal of the fair is to bring together the community. nonprofits and kinship caregivers for a day of appreciation and sharing information and resources, according to officials.

Kinship caregivers include grandparents, aunts and uncles, relatives and family friends who provide a level of stability for children in the foster care system or in an informal kinship care agreement.

The Kinship Care Community Resource Fair will take place on Wednesday (September 14) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DSS State Office at 1535 Confederate Avenue in Columbia.

The public is invited.

Don’t forget to wear yellow to honor kinship caregivers!

