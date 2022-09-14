SkyView
Clemson Tigers to take on Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, first meeting in over a decade

Furman Paladins safety Hugh Ryan (6) tackles Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata in the...
Furman Paladins safety Hugh Ryan (6) tackles Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers are taking on the Louisana Tech Bulldogs Saturday. The game is set for Sept. 17 at Memorial Stadium with an 8 p.m. kickoff.

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney said, “I’m thankful we can have a normal week. This will be our first normal week of the year. We haven’t had a normal week yet, so I’m excited about that.”

The game will be Clemson’s second game of the season in prime time but it will be the first night game in Death Valley for 2022. The team is carrying momentum with them, they’re coming off a 35-12 victory in their home opener last weekend.

Clemson is attempting to continue their home game victory streak. Currently, the Tigers are at their 36th consecutive home game victory and are on the team’s longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history. This would also extend the nation’s longest active home winning streak.

The teams last played in 2006. It was a 51-0 victory for Clemson over Louisana that brought 526 yards of offense on only 58 plays. It was the Tigers’ highest per-play offensive yard figure in 59 years.

