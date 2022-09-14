Clarendon, Lee County Schools each receive $42 million to replace, update aging facilities

NEW ZION, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday the South Carolina Department of Education announced more than $80 million in state funds will be going toward two rural counties to help upgrade aging infrastructure.

Clarendon County School District and Lee County School District will each receive $42 million.

The funds are part of $140 million set aside in this year’s budget to renovate what the State Department of Education deems “disadvantaged schools.” Some federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds are also included in this allocation.

Spearman said this is a historic day for South Carolina, and particularly for Clarendon County schools.

Clarendon County previously had three school districts, which have been consolidated into one district for the 2022-2023 school year.

More than $3 million in state funds went to the county to complete the consolidation.

According to Spearman, they were often competing for resources and personnel.

With them working together now, and this funding in place, she said the future is bright for the county’s students.

“To make this happen, it’s a dream and for me to be able to make these announcements right before I go out of office it is the cherry on the top of my career,” Spearman said.

Several state lawmakers helped to secure this funding as well, Spearman said, including Sen. Kevin Johnson, D-Clarendon.

Spearman said renovating outdated school buildings in rural counties has been a personal priority for her.

She grew up in a rural county herself and says often times these areas do not have the tax base to build the schools their students deserve.

The plan for this tranche of funds includes building a new elementary school to replace Walker-Gamble Elementary.

Walker-Gamble Elementary was built in the 1950s and despite some upgrades to the gym, the main building has largely been untouched since that time.

“We have some issues like you would imagine in a 1953 building,” Walker-Gamble principal Allen Kirby said. “We have leaks here and there, we have plumbing issues here and there.”

Additionally, Kirby hopes the new facility will have more classroom space, and Spearman said it will include the latest safety and security upgrades.

Kirby is a Walker-Gamble graduate and is now a Walker-Gamble parent as well.

He said he is happy for the next generation of Clarendon County students.

“We don’t let a rural school hold us back,” Kirby said. “We want to be compared with everyone in the state, and we have the students and teachers to do that. So to put on par with facilities is going to be a game-changer and I can’t wait to see the students experience that.”

Sara Welch, who has grandchildren at Walker-Gamble, said the funds will help the whole community.

“I am very pleased that they are seeing that our community is worth the effort,” she said. “It will be an investment for our children to improve, our teachers to get more of what they should get.”

However, Welch said she would like to see the school renovated and not replaced.

Kirby said since Walker-Gamble has been such a hub for the community, the plan is to not demolish it but to find an alternate use for it.

The new elementary school is expected to be built within two years, according to Spearman.

There will be public meetings for the Walker-Gamble community as the district gets closer to decisions about where that new school will be built.

An April 2022, independent facility study in several of the state’s poorest counties made recommendations on improvements.

Recommendations for Clarendon County were: a new elementary school to replace the Walker-Gamble, a new elementary school to replace Manning Primary and Manning Elementary School, an addition to Manning Junior High School to accommodate grade 6, and the closure of Summerton Early Childhood Center, which would move students to Dr. Rose H. Wilder Elementary School.

The recommendations for Lee County included building new elementary schools to replace Dennis Elementary School, Lower Lee Elementary School, and West Lee Elementary School.

