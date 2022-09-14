SkyView
Black female priest makes history in Holy City

By Anna Harris
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Anglican Diocese of South Carolina made a historic step Tuesday night.

For the first time in 300 years, it ordained a Black woman into the Sacred Order of Priests.

The Rev. Henrietta McDougal Rivers said over the last several years, she has had endless support from the community, family and friends, making her calling even more special.

“I think this is history fulfilling God’s story, his story, the scriptures came true that the word of god is true today, yesterday and forevermore,” she said. “There is no inequality, there is no race in the kingdom of god and we just see today as an example of that.”

Rivers was ordained at St. John’s Chapel on Hanover Street in Downtown Charleston.

She says she wears many hats including being a chaplain at Porter-Gaud School.

