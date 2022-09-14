2020 Fall Arts and Crafts Market Extravaganza

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands Crafter’s Association welcomes back its annual Fall Arts and Craft Market Extravaganza.

For two days families will be able to enjoy the event and park for free.

There will also be a craft show and silent auction with proceeds going towards the Harvest Hope Food Bank.

The event will kick off Saturday, September 17th at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. and Sunday, the event will run from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

