Woman who learned baby couldn’t survive at 16 weeks confronts Sen. Graham about abortion ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who found out in her second trimester that her baby had a medical anomaly confronted Senator Lindsey Graham at a press conference on Tuesday where he announced legislation he is introducing for a federal abortion ban.

Graham said he believes the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act “will put the United States abortion policy in line with other developed nations such as France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, and other European nations.”

At the end of Graham’s press conference, Ashbey Beasley stood up to ask Graham what he would say to people like her. She learned 16 weeks into her pregnancy that her son Wes Xavier had a medical anomaly that meant he wouldn’t survive. Beasley underwent multiple in-utero surgeries to try to save him.

“When he was born he lived for eight days, he bled from every orifice of his body,” she said. “But we were allowed to make that choice for him. You would be robbing that choice from those women.”

Graham said he believes “the world has pretty much spoken on this issue” and said the bill has exceptions for incest and if the life of the mother is at risk.

“Let’s vote,” Graham said. “Give me a chance to vote on this bill. We’ll take her considerations and we’ll vote.”

Beasley, who survived the Highland Park mass shooting with her 6-year-old son Beau, was in the Capitol to speak out about gun control legislation but said when she heard about Graham’s press conference she wanted to speak up.

“We chose not to terminate,” Beasley told FOX Carolina. “They shouldn’t take that choice from someone.”

