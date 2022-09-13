USGS: Earthquake reported in GA, near Clemson area

REED CREEK, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit Reed Creek, Georgia Tuesday morning.

The 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m., according to USGS. The quake had a depth of 0 kilometers.

Officials said the earthquake hit just 17.7 miles outside of Clemson.

