USGS: Earthquake reported in GA, near Clemson area

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
REED CREEK, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit Reed Creek, Georgia Tuesday morning.

The 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m., according to USGS. The quake had a depth of 0 kilometers.

Officials said the earthquake hit just 17.7 miles outside of Clemson.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

