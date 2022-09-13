SkyView
Third annual Braelyn Aubrey Foundation 5k to run at River Bluff High School

The Braelyn Aubrey Foundation logo.
The Braelyn Aubrey Foundation logo.(The Braelyn Aubrey Foundation)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - For the third time the Braelyn Aubrey Foundation will be running their annual 5k at River Bluff High School. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 2 and aims to promote awareness and raise money for children with impairing conditions and special needs.

The foundation says the event is open to people of all ages and is timed for all types of runners. Entry is $30 for individuals and includes a t-shirt. Discounts are available for military, first responders, and healthcare professionals. More information about the event can be found at the link here.

Aubrey was born with a chromosomal deletion. It caused her to be lethargic, have seizures, and delayed her speech and motor skills. After her death in 2012, just a few months shy of turning four, her family started the foundation in her memory.

To register for the 5k, click the link here.

