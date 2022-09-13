Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Palmetto Pride leads effort to create litter-free football stadiums

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, picture football stadiums after all the fans have left. Often times, they’re full of drink cups, greasy containers, papers, and other leftovers that become nothing but trash.

But now, Palmetto Pride is kicking off its annual student program to create litter-free games at a stadium near you.

Palmetto Pride officials say, “Win or lose, the home team is always left to pick up the pieces after sporting events. Litter-free games provide students an opportunity to learn valuable environmental lessons, leadership skills, and the importance of community service while rooting for their home team.”

High School student clubs are invited to adopt a football game as a litter-free game. Palmetto Pride has curated a list of suggested activities to engage with fellow students, players, and visitors in the stands – all to spread valuable litter prevention message.

“Student engagement with hands-on learning is a winning way to teach valuable litter prevention lessons,” says Esther Wagner, Education and Awareness Program Manager for Palmetto Pride. “One student organization can be the catalyst for changing a community.”

Palmetto Pride provides all the necessary cleanup and promotional materials for litter-free games, including customizable banners. Additionally, the leading organization will receive a $250 donation from Palmetto Pride for coordinating the event.

For more information on litter-free games, contact Palmetto Pride’s Esther Wagner at ewagener@palmettopride.org or go to https://www.palmettopride.org/education/school-programs/litter-free-games.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.