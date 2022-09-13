Sumter Co searching for suspect accused of burglary

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they believe burglarized the Yogi Stop convenience store.

Investigators say the suspect broke into the front door of the store on September 5, 2022, and stole cash, cigarettes, and alcohol.

According to officials, the suspect has a goatee beard and a tattoo on his left bicep.

Deputies are asking if anyone may know this person to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

