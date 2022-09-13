SkyView
Sumter Co searching for suspect accused of burglary

Sumter County burglary suspect
Sumter County burglary suspect(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they believe burglarized the Yogi Stop convenience store.

Investigators say the suspect broke into the front door of the store on September 5, 2022, and stole cash, cigarettes, and alcohol.

According to officials, the suspect has a goatee beard and a tattoo on his left bicep.

Deputies are asking if anyone may know this person to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

