SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Why ‘Make Healthy Happen’ could change your life this week

The Make Healthy Happen Tour Columbia is this Thursday, September 15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. ...
The Make Healthy Happen Tour Columbia is this Thursday, September 15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The keynote speaker is at 6:30 p.m. Vendors will be set up until 8:30 p.m.(Caroline Lewis Jones and Carol Caulk)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You desperately want to make healthy eating choices, but you just don’t know where to start.  Help is here.  This Thursday, you can attend the Make Healthy Happen Columbia hosted by the Health Made Simple Community.

Caroline Lewis Jones and Carol Caulk are two of the hosts offering this opportunity for you. Each is a Health Made Simple PRO.  PRO stands for People Revolutionizing Opportunity.

There will be vendors, plant-based foods, and wine.  The keynote speaker is an exercise physiologist, Toni Banner.

Tickets are just $10 and all proceeds will be going to the D5 Snack Pack Foundation.  The Snack Pack provides nutritional food for students who do not have enough to eat through the weekend. Hundreds of students are provided food and it is a community collaborative effort between churches, civic organizations, and the Foundation.

Tickets can be bought at the door.  Venmo or cash accepted only.  Or you can purchase your ticket at http://www.makehealthyhappencolumbia.eventbrite.com.

The Make Healthy Happen Tour Columbia is this Thursday, September 15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.  The keynote speaker is at 6:30 p.m.  Vendors will be set up until 8:30 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Ward, 46
Woman charged in Lexington flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Alex Murdaugh
Financial firm announces legal action against Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America
File photo of police lights.
Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood
The bleachers began to empty Friday after a fight involving multiple people broke out at the...
More teens charged in Spring Valley High School football game fight

Latest News

WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
run marathon 5k generic
Dress-up as a Superhero in a 5k Race Against Child Abuse
Soda City Live: Kinship Care Month means keeping family connections
Soda City Live: Kinship Care Month means keeping family connections
Therapy Place hosts 8th annual Therapalooza event to support pediatric therapy
Therapy Place to Host 8th Annual Therapalooza