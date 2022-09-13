Soda City Live: Why ‘Make Healthy Happen’ could change your life this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You desperately want to make healthy eating choices, but you just don’t know where to start. Help is here. This Thursday, you can attend the Make Healthy Happen Columbia hosted by the Health Made Simple Community.

Caroline Lewis Jones and Carol Caulk are two of the hosts offering this opportunity for you. Each is a Health Made Simple PRO. PRO stands for People Revolutionizing Opportunity.

There will be vendors, plant-based foods, and wine. The keynote speaker is an exercise physiologist, Toni Banner.

Tickets are just $10 and all proceeds will be going to the D5 Snack Pack Foundation. The Snack Pack provides nutritional food for students who do not have enough to eat through the weekend. Hundreds of students are provided food and it is a community collaborative effort between churches, civic organizations, and the Foundation.

Tickets can be bought at the door. Venmo or cash accepted only. Or you can purchase your ticket at http://www.makehealthyhappencolumbia.eventbrite.com.

The Make Healthy Happen Tour Columbia is this Thursday, September 15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The keynote speaker is at 6:30 p.m. Vendors will be set up until 8:30 p.m.

