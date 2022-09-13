Sen. Graham to introduce federal legislation to restrict abortions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Lindsey Graham is set to introduce the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.

The announcement is scheduled for 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Press conference today at 12:00 NOON as we introduce the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.



WATCH ONLINE:https://t.co/S9KIY10GtB — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 13, 2022

