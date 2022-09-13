Richland 2 board to evaluate itself and superintendent in Tuesday’s meeting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The leadership of Richland School District 2 is getting a chance to evaluate its own performance on Tuesday.

The school board is scheduled for a public self-evaluation, a presentation by Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis on his job performance, and an executive session discussion on Davis’s job performance.

They come after a turbulent year for the school board, which has seen intra-board conflicts, an investigation, and public apologies largely dominate the headlines.

The district declined an interview request for Davis but did publish his presentation ahead of the meeting tomorrow.

The presentation focuses on the following criteria, which district spokesperson Libby Roof confirmed is what Davis is being judged on:

Policy and Governance

Planning and Assessment

Instructional Leadership

Organizational Management

Communications and Community Relations

Professionalism

In his report, Davis cites successful financial, child nutrition, and career technical education audits.

He references building improvements on the district’s campuses and the thousands of dollars the district has raised for non-profits.

Additionally, in the last year, the district has been recognized for its accreditation, teacher certification, and Davis’ work recruiting teachers of color.

The district has struggled with weapons making their way to campuses, and recently had to apologize for miscommunication over lunch program debt.

Board member Teresa Holmes told WIS board members have graded Davis’s performance privately, and it won’t be clear what the board’s consensus is until the executive session takes place.

Board member Lashonda McFadden said the evaluation will be of Davis’s job performance as a whole.

“The entirety of how the district was ran last year, that’s how I interpreted the evaluation,” she said.

Board Chair James Manning said the conversation will likely result in a more detailed letter of board requests for Davis at the next meeting.

He said the board review will run by a facilitator and will likely take an hour long.

Both McFadden and Board Member Lindsay Agostini said board members filled out surveys which will facilitate the conversation.

Intra-personal disputes on the board have been well-documented, including a Sept. 2021 walk-out where McFadden, Agostini, and Board Member Monica Scott all walked out during a debate over Davis’s contract extension.

In April, a leaked recording resulted in McFadden facing a public disorderly conduct charge after she told Holmes “I will f*** you up.”

In the aftermath of that episode, McFadden apologized, and Governor Henry McMaster called for an investigation into the district’s leadership.

McFadden is facing a probationary conditional discharge period until Nov. 8, 2022.

She said the charge will be expunged on that date “per good behavior.”

The board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the R2i2 Conference Center located at 763 Fashion Drive, Columbia, 29229.

There will be public comment periods.

