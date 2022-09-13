Opa! Columbia's Greek Festival is back and it's bigger and better than ever(-)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s truly one of the most popular, most highly-attended, and most delicious festivals in our state - Columbia’s Greek Festival.

Niki Stewart and Kiki Rothman are two of the chairwomen of the massive community party. And they’re authentically Greek and know how to make the rest of us feel like part of the family.

They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS TV midday to invite the public to the 35th annual event.

The 35th annual Columbia’s Greek Festival is this Thursday through Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The address is 1931 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia. The hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Sunday’s hours are noon to 6 p.m.

Learn more at http://columbiasgreekfestival.com/.

