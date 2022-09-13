SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One dead, two injured after Sumter County collision

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a collision in...
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a collision in Sumter County.(Source: MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a collision in Sumter County.

The collision occurred on Monday afternoon, around 1 p.m. near Goodman Road.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma and passengers were traveling south on Narrow Paved Road when it went off the road into a ditch and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Ward, 46
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Broad River Correctional Institution
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institution
Two people were taken from the scene for treatment.
Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home
Alex Murdaugh
Financial firm announces legal action against Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America

Latest News

CPD investigating an incident near the Intown Suites.
CPD responding to incident near Intown Suites
A new drama-based literacy program is soon coming to select Richland School District One schools
Drama-based program hopes to get Richland One students excited about reading
New safety protocols coming for sports games following brawl at Spring Valley
New safety protocols coming for sports games following brawl at Spring Valley
The leadership of Richland School District 2 is getting a chance to evaluate its performance on...
Richland 2 board to evaluate itself and superintendent in Tuesday’s meeting