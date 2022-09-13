One dead, two injured after Sumter County collision
Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a collision in Sumter County.
The collision occurred on Monday afternoon, around 1 p.m. near Goodman Road.
The driver of a Toyota Tacoma and passengers were traveling south on Narrow Paved Road when it went off the road into a ditch and struck a tree.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital.
The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.