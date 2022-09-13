One dead, two injured after Sumter County collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a collision in Sumter County.

The collision occurred on Monday afternoon, around 1 p.m. near Goodman Road.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma and passengers were traveling south on Narrow Paved Road when it went off the road into a ditch and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

