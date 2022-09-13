New safety protocols coming for sports games following brawl at Spring Valley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents are reacting to a fight that shut down a high school football game Friday night. It ended with one teen being tazed and three 17-year-olds being charged with affray and later released to their parents.

Videos of a brawl during a high school football game Friday night have been making their rounds on social media. Three teens from Ridgeview now face charges for that fight and one parent tells me he’s questioning whether he can even send his son to a football game without thinking twice about his safety.

“Tonight’s game has been canceled.”

Stands close to empty just minutes before the announcement that the game has been called for the night. Kalief Robinson says his son was at the game when the chaos erupted.

“He said he got injured, he was trampled over from everybody trying to get out of the situation, and he lost some of his friends in the process of that,” said Kalief Robinson, a concerned parent.

Robinson’s son is a freshman at Ridgeview High School and while he wasn’t seriously injured, he says the incident was too close for comfort and he doesn’t know if the high school experience is worth the potential dangers.

“I don’t want my children being in an unsafe environment. So, for that to happen that ruins the experience because as a parent my children’s safety comes first,” said Robinson

“Our kids are better than that, our district is better than that,” said Brown.

Cordell Brown has three kids within Richland School District Two. He says his children were also at Friday night’s game.

He says, “The worst thing about it is that you got innocent people there that want to enjoy a game. People finally off from work and you just want to get the time to spend in your community that you have a few people spoil something of that nature.”

Some parents have taken to social media in fear that this incident will set the tone for the remainder of the sports season, but a spokesperson with R2 says she hopes that’s not the case.

“We took action immediately to make sure that doesn’t happen. We certainly can’t prevent everything that happens, but we have had meetings since the first thing this morning,” said

Libby Roof, Chief Communications Officer, Richland School District Two.

Chief communications officer with R2 Libby Roof says during those meetings they’ve discussed implementing new safety measures, like requiring students to bring their school ID for entrance.

Roof says, “As well as a certain point in time saying that no one else can enter the game. Having those entrance gates open for a certain amount of time so that you don’t allow anyone else to come into the game.”

Roof says these procedures will help determine who is allowed to come in and out of the games. She says they’ll be introducing these procedures and possibly more on Wednesday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured from Friday night’s incident.

There were also rumors circulating that a gun was involved in Friday night’s incident, but Libby Roof with R2 says police found no evidence of shots fired, and they do have attendees go through metal detectors before entering.”

