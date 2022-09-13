Lexington County man sentenced in sex crimes against teen case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man is facing up to a decade in prison after being sentenced in a sex crimes case involving a teenager.

SC Attorney General Alan Wilson said Henry Richard Leeder, Jr. pled guilty to one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, 2nd degree; and one count of Criminal Solicitation of a minor.

On Oct. 11, 2019, the victim’s mother discovered text messages between her 15-year-old son and an adult man. The man, later identified as Leeder, propositioned the teen for sexual activities and sent explicit videos and images. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office was notified and conducted an investigation.

The victim told LCSO he’d met the man on a social media site and had told him his age. Investigators said Leeder arranged an in-person meeting on Sept. 3, 2019, and had sex with the teen. Afterward, the man continued to text the teen and send additional videos and images while planning future sexual activities.

LCSO executed a search warrant at Leeder’s home in Lexington County, and he admitted to the meeting. His cell phone was seized as part of the search and forensic examination found the text messages.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, concurrent on both charges. He will also be required to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

