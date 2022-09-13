The Grand Strand gets one step closer to state-of-the-art surf park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand is a step closer to seeing a state-of-the-art surf park.

City Council Members discussed the money needed for the project at the council meeting on Tuesday.

A 5-to-2 majority of council members voted to see plans move forward for SurfWorks.

Originally, developers wanted to lease the property for the proposed state-of-the-art surf park from the city. Those plans have since changed, the company said they have the needed money to buy the property from the city.

The land SurfWorks was interested in purchasing was recently appraised for $6.5 million dollars.

But that’s not what they will pay for it, because of some unusable soil, over $3 million dollars was taken off the $6.5 million dollar price tag.

That brings it down to 3 million dollars, but SurfWorks is offering the city $4.5 million dollars.

Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said it could be a year-round attraction for many local and visiting surfers of the grand strand.

“We have a lot of residents that have that as a sport or a hobby,” said Tucker. “We also attract a good number of visitors every year that are here to surf and to have fun in the water, and this just offers other experiences and another amenity.”

The plans for the company to buy the land will be brought up again at the next city council meeting on Sept. 27.

